Development of S&T research plays key role in increasing growth rate: expert

The development of science and technology research plays an important role in increasing the growth rate of economy and Indian scientists can create new business to support economy, said Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vishwavidyalaya Vice-Chancellor G.D. Sharma, at GITAM-Deemed-to-be University here on Friday.

He participated as a chief guest to inaugurate the five-day DST-INSPIRE Internship Science Camp at GITAM Institute organised by the Biotechnology Department.

Addressing the students, he said that research can spur economic growth, but in India spending on higher education is very less and that is leading to low enrolment in science programmes in universities and colleges.

He observed that the country was slowly changing its objects towards science, particularly to bring all inventions and innovations on to business platform. He advised the students to utilise the programs like INSPIRE.

GITAM president M. Sribharath said that research in science is a major vehicle for enhancing the quality of human life.

He pointed that there is a wide scope for scientific inventions, especially by giving solutions for present day problems like global warming, new diseases and plastic waste treatment.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna said that the university was initiating an innovation centre to encourage the students to think about innovations through science and technology.

He informed that the university will encourage start-ups, entrepreneurs with proper guidance and motivation.

Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardee Sandip Basu (Radiation Medicine Centre, Mumbai) inspired the students with his lecture on cancer treatment through radio pharmaceuticals.

GITAM Institute of Science Principal M. Sarathchandra Babu said that INSPIRE, was initiated by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, to attract talented people to the field of science at an early age.