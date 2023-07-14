ADVERTISEMENT

Development of Nellore railway station will be completed by May 2024, says SCR General Manager

July 14, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

The construction of the Nellore railway station on the Grand Trunk route will be completed by May 2024, South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has said, adding that the station is being upgraded with world-class amenities.

Mr. Arun Kumar Jain, in a release on July 13 (Thursday), said that the upgradation works were in full swing.

The first phase of upgradation including the setting of facilities for the construction has been completed and the design for the station building has been proof-checked by the IIT Madras, he said.

Mr. Arun Kumar Jain said that the upgradation works were being monitored at regular intervals. The rail users will have a seamless experience once the redevelopment of the station is completed, he added.

