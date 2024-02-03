ADVERTISEMENT

Development of Andhra Pradesh possible only if BJP comes to power, says party State organising secretary

February 03, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

Regional parties lack vision for the State’s progress, he says

The Hindu Bureau

BJP senior leader Madhukar addressing the party activists in Ranasthalam of Srikakulam district on Saturday.

Bharatiya Janata Party State organising general secretary N. Madhukar on Saturday said that Andhra Pradesh would witness rapid progress within no time if BJP was voted to power in the State in 2024 general elections. BJP Vizianagaram district president Nadukuditi Eswara Rao and Etcherla convener N. Rajani organised a meeting of booth conveners and in-charges of shakti kendras in Bantupalli of Etcherla Assembly segment of Vizinaagaram Parliamentary constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Madhukar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would again form the government at the Centre and he would be able to put special focus on Andhra Pradesh if the BJP is given a clear mandate. He alleged that the regional parties lacked vision for the growth of the State.

Mr. Eswara Rao said that people were looking at BJP as they wanted growth in Andhra Pradesh. The party senior leaders Bavireddi Shivaprasad Reddy, Bobbili Srinu, Burle Sridhar and others were present. Srikakulam leaders were also present in the meeting.

