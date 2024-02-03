GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Development of Andhra Pradesh possible only if BJP comes to power, says party State organising secretary

Regional parties lack vision for the State’s progress, he says

February 03, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP senior leader Madhukar addressing the party activists in Ranasthalam of Srikakulam district on Saturday.

BJP senior leader Madhukar addressing the party activists in Ranasthalam of Srikakulam district on Saturday.

Bharatiya Janata Party State organising general secretary N. Madhukar on Saturday said that Andhra Pradesh would witness rapid progress within no time if BJP was voted to power in the State in 2024 general elections. BJP Vizianagaram district president Nadukuditi Eswara Rao and Etcherla convener N. Rajani organised a meeting of booth conveners and in-charges of shakti kendras in Bantupalli of Etcherla Assembly segment of Vizinaagaram Parliamentary constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Madhukar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would again form the government at the Centre and he would be able to put special focus on Andhra Pradesh if the BJP is given a clear mandate. He alleged that the regional parties lacked vision for the growth of the State.

Mr. Eswara Rao said that people were looking at BJP as they wanted growth in Andhra Pradesh. The party senior leaders Bavireddi Shivaprasad Reddy, Bobbili Srinu, Burle Sridhar and others were present. Srikakulam leaders were also present in the meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.