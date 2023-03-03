‘Development mantra’ ensured BJP’s victory in north-eastern States: Somu Veerraju

March 03, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has said the party’s impressive victory in the Assembly elections in the north-eastern States is made possible by its “development mantra” and the formation of a separate Ministry to take care of the far-flung region.

In a press release on Thursday, Mr. Veerraju said the BJP‘s victory proved that the Congress party was a spent force. “The electorate have clearly rejected the Congress party’s poll machinations and have given thumbs up to the BJP’s development agenda,” he said.

They also considered the alliance of the Congress and the Left parties as aimed at achieving partisan goals. “The BJP is grateful to the people for reposing their trust in it,” Mr. Veerraju added.

