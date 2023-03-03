ADVERTISEMENT

‘Development mantra’ ensured BJP’s victory in north-eastern States: Somu Veerraju

March 03, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

BJP’s Andhra Pradesh State president Somu Veerraju

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has said the party’s impressive victory in the Assembly elections in the north-eastern States is made possible by its “development mantra” and the formation of a separate Ministry to take care of the far-flung region.

In a press release on Thursday, Mr. Veerraju said the BJP‘s victory proved that the Congress party was a spent force. “The electorate have clearly rejected the Congress party’s poll machinations and have given thumbs up to the BJP’s development agenda,” he said.

They also considered the alliance of the Congress and the Left parties as aimed at achieving partisan goals. “The BJP is grateful to the people for reposing their trust in it,” Mr. Veerraju added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US