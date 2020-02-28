Development issues take centre stage at DRC meet

Elected representatives put forth their views and concerns regarding development activities and pending projects respectively in the district, at the District Review Committee meeting held here on Thursday.

Chaired by district in-charge Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, MLAs, MLCs and an MP of the district, Collector A. Md. Imtiaz, Ministers Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, and others discussed development works in detail.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that the government had sanctioned projects worth ₹ 690 crore for the district and works of over 4,000 cement roads being constructed at a cost of ₹326 crore, among others, were in progress.

He said 1,345 layouts were being readied across the district to give away plots to the poor by Ugadi. He asked the officials to maintain transparency in all government activities and report to the government any discrepancies.

The Minister responded positively to the request of elected representatives for extension of the last date (March 15) for purchase of paddy and asked the officials to ensure timely payment to farmers.

Government Whip and Jaggaiahpeta MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu, Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad raised the issue of drinking and irrigation water in their region.

They told the Minister that the region is receiving only 800 to 1,200 cusecs instead of 3,000 cusecs from the left canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar dam.

MLA thanks Jagan

Pedana

MLA Jogi Ramesh tabled a resolution thanking Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for releasing irrigation water to Krishna delta for the second crop for the first time in six years. The resolution was adopted by the meeting.

Penamaluru MLA K. Parthasarathy asked the government to avoid allocation of the Vuyyuru market yard land for the housing scheme and see that the market is developed further in future.

Vijayawada Central MLA and Brahmin Welfare Corporation chairman Malladi Vishnu highlighted the need for making Budameru rivulet free from pollution as people of the city are facing mosquito menace due to it.

Mr. Imtiaz said a proposal for cleaning the rivulet at a cost of ₹ 2 crore had already been sent to the government.

MLC Y. Babu Rajendra Prasad thanked the government for considering his plea of extending Rythu Bharosa to economically backward sarpanches and MPTC members. MLC A.S. Ramakrishna asked the government to increase the loan amount for tenant farmers to ₹ 500 crore from ₹ 240 crore.

MLAs K. Anil Kumar (Pamarru), D. Nageswara Rao (Kaikaluru) and K. Rakshana Nidhi (Tiruvuru) raised issues related to their constituencies.

Machilipatnam MP V. Balashowry and MLCs K.S. Lakshman Rao and P. Ashok Babu took part in the meeting.