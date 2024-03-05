ADVERTISEMENT

Development is impossible sans women’s empowerment, says Venkaiah Naidu

March 05, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

M. Venkaiah Naidu presents loans worth 15.3 crore to SHG members at the ‘International Women’s Day’ event organised by Rashtriya Seva Samithi in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Former Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu said that the development of any society is impossible without ensuring women’s empowerment and development.

Participating at the ‘International Women’s Day’ event organised by the Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS), a Tirupati-based NGO working toward women’s upliftment for over four decades, here on Tuesday, he observed that the presence, growth and development of women in various sectors rose from a paltry 9% during independence to 77% today.

Mr. Naidu cautioned that traditional perspectives should not become a shackle for women’s progress. “While every section of the society is contributing to the cause of Atmanirbhar Bharat, women can not be left behind anymore. There is a need for a change in social perspective towards women,” he said.

Moreover, he presented loans worth ₹15.3 crore to Self Help Group (SHG) members at the event. He also paid tributes to RASS’s former secretary Late G. Muniratnam, a Padma Sree awardee in the field of social service, and hailed the current secretary S. Venkataratnam for carrying the legacy forward.

Dravidian University vice-chancellor Kolakaluri Madhu Jyoti also took part in the event.

