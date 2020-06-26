Development in State suffered in last six years: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took strong objection to the cancellation and violation of international agreements with institutions such as the World Bank, hinting at the attempts by the Andhra Pradesh government to review the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and adoption of reverse tendering mechanism.
She observed that the development of the State suffered a major setback in the last six years due to corruption as the TDP and the YSRCP failed to stem the rot.
‘Illegal sand mining’
Addressing the party’s virtual rally from New Delhi on Friday, Ms. Sitharaman said, “Large-scale corruption took place in Amaravati (capital city), Polavaram, Swachch Bharat and irrigation projects during the TDP regime while illegal sand mining and supply has become a hallmark of the present dispensation.”
She sought to know the number of corruption cases booked after the YSRCP came to power and how many were actually brought to justice.
The government appeared to have compromised on achieving its goal of eradicating corruption, she said, and expressed regret that caste had become a disturbing factor.
Ms. Sitharaman said family and dynastic politics were rampant in the State, and the Deputy Chief Ministers in the present government had nominal powers.
‘Vote-bank politics’
She accused both the regional parties of playing vote-bank politics in the name of secularism as they had always done, asserting that provoking the minorities to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was one such instance of spreading communal hatred for garnering votes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath