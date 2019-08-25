Development in A.P. has taken a non-constructive path: BJP

After observing the 70-day rule of the YSRCP in the State, it seems that development has taken a non-constructive path, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav has observed.

“The BJP is not a remote-controlled party. It is ever ready to play the role of a constructive Opposition in the State,” Mr. Ram Madhav said on Saturday.

Mr. Ram Madhav was in Tirupati to address a conclave of the party on Article 370.

Addressing the media, he said the BJP would support any action taken against the “corrupt policies” of the previous TDP government. “But, at the same time, the party will not keep quiet if the aspirations of the people are belied,” he said.

Exodus to BJP

“Leaders of various political parties have started joining the saffron brigade attracted by the constructive politics and development policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. In the near future, many more leaders, including those from the YSRCP, will be joining the BJP,” he said.

“Those who are after power alone will join the YSR Congress Party, and those with a vision for the country’s development will join the BJP. The people of Andhra Pradesh have clearly seen the misinformation campaign unleashed against the BJP by some vested interests,” Mr. Ram Madhav said.

‘Bold initiative’

Speaking at the conclave organised by the BJYM and the Jammu and Kashmir Study Centre, Mr. Ram Madhav termed the abrogation of Article 370, which had bestowed special status on J&K, as a “revolutionary step aimed at achieving national integration and peace.”

“A right solution to the vexed seven-decade-long problem came within a few days, thanks to the leadership of Mr. Modi. Now, during the last 20 days, there is absolute peace in J&K,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, senior TDP leader and former chairman of the A.P. Civil Supplies Corporation Saikam Jayachandra Reddy joined the BJP in the presence of Mr. Ram Madhav and State BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana.

Temple funds

Special Correspondent in Tirumala writes:

Addressing the media after darshan of Lord Venkateswara here, Mr. Ram Madhav said that the temple funds, as well as the contributions received from the pilgrims by way of donations and hundi offerings, should be utilised only for the development of the temple and the temple town, and for promoting dharmic activities. “Utilisation of the temple funds for religious and spiritual activities alone will serve the purpose,” he observed.