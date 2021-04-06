Development in State has taken a backseat in YSRCP rule: Lokesh

Reaching out: TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh interacting with voters in Tirupati on Monday.

TIRUPATI

06 April 2021 01:03 IST

The TDP leader launches a door-to-door campaign in Tirupati

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh during his campaign for the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection confronted the YSRCP government with issues such as corruption, attack on women and Dalits, and increase in prices of essential commodities and ‘absence of development’ in the State among others on Monday.

The TDP workers waved party flag and put up festoons in the temple city as the Mr. Lokesh took part in a door-to-door campaign across the arterial roads, under the banner of Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF).

Even as the party’s campaign vehicle moved ahead playing music number ‘Kadalirandi Telugu Desa Karyakarthalara...’, Mr. Lokesh covered the busy and commercial localities in Tirupati.

The passers-by vied to meet him, while youth took selfies. Mr. Lokesh gave anxious moments to the party’s in-house security personnel and the police by veering away to the roadside to greet women, senior citizens and children.

Addressing a public meeting, Mr. Lokesh confronted the YSRCP government with issues pertaining to corruption, land mafia, attack on women and Dalits, vanishing red sanders trees on Seshachalam hills among others. He mentioned soaring prices of sand, power, petroleum products and essential commodities, putting the blame on the YSRCP government. He also mentioned the skyrocketting prices of liquor.

Unemployment

Claiming that there is ‘rampant unemployment’ in the State, Mr. Lokesh said, “During his tenure as the Information Technology Minister, I had brought 3,0000 jobs. The YSRCP regime has not added a single new job. Instead, it has rehabilitated party sympathisers as volunteers for a meager pay of ₹5000 per month. Is it an achievement at all?”, he questioned.

Mr. Lokesh said that the development had taken a backseat after the YSRCP assumed the office. “Many multinational companies are walking out of the State one after the another, rendering many people joblessness. The liquor policy as flawed due to which the State is unable to meet its pre-election promise of enforcing prohibition,” he said and drummed up support for party candidate Panabaka Lakshmi.

Only the TDP would be able to voice the State’s concern in New Delhi, Mr. Lokesh added.