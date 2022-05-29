Development in BJP’s tenure at Centre is a mirage: CPI(M)

CPI(M) leader V. Srinivasa Rao addressing the media during the A.P. Rythu Sangham’s conference in Anantapur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

‘Giving a few people key political post can’t ensure social justice for all’

The development in the last eight-year tenure of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) at the Centre is like a mirage, CPI(M) Andhra Pradesh unit secretary V. Srinivasa Rao has said.

Addressing the media on the second day of the Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham State annual conference on Sunday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao demanded that the BJP must list out at least eight achievements in the past eight years, which had benefitted the poor in the country. “The only achievement of the BJP is handing over public assets to corporate groups,” he said.

The BJP is creating divide among the people in the name of religion, at a time when the Centre should focus on controlling the spiraling prices of essential commodities, he said.

Making light of the social justice being claimed by YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, he said, “ it will become possible only when the living conditions of the BCs, STs, SCs and minorities will change. giving key posts to a few people can not ensure social justice for all,“ he said.

He alleged that the safety for women and the Dalits had deteriorated.