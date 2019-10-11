Development has taken a hit: Naidu

TDP national president and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrabau Naidu has accused the YSRCP government of putting development in the “reverse” direction and harassing TDP workers, and vowed to fight back.

Addressing the general body meeting of the party’s Visakhapanam district unit here on Thursday, Mr. Naidu faulted the YSRCP government for reviewing the power purchase agreements and failing to manage the power situation properly.

Sand policy

The government also failed to ensure smooth supply of sand, he said, and faulted the policy of going in for reverse tenders for the Polavaram project. He also lambasted the government for failing to retrieve the capsized boat from the Godavari even almost a month after the tragedy.

Mr. Naidu is here on a two-day visit for a review of the party position, Assembly constituency-wise.

‘Dark days ahead’

“Unable to manage the power situation, the YSRCP government is planning to buy coal at ₹3,700 a tonne from the Singareni Collieries instead of getting it at ₹1,600 from Talcher, and buying power at ₹11.67 a unit,” he said.

Referring to the interruptions in power supply during his speech, Mr. Naidu said, “Dark days are ahead.”

“The very people who criticised the constitution of the Janmabhoomi committees have now appointed village volunteers. What right do they have to pay ₹2,500 crore a year of people’s money to the volunteers?” he asked.

In the last four months, there had been 570 instances of attacks on TDP workers, he alleged. Twelve party functionaries had been killed so far. At Atmakuru, 120 SC families were driven away from their places. Cases under various Sections that attract 10 years imprisonment were registered against former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, the TDP national president alleged. Cases were booked against former Ministers K. Atchannaidu, S. Chandramohan Reddy, and Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, and former Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya’s husband, he said. Nine to 10 cases were registered against former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar. The property of former Anakapalle MLA Govinda Satyanarayana was targeted and former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao was able to get a court order on the issue pertaining to his office, Mr. Naidu said.

Dig at DGP

The government, which could not get to the bottom of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, was resorting to attacks on TDP men, he alleged.

Mr. Naidu said some police officials were acting in favour of the ruling party. Even on complaints pertaining to postings on the social media against the TDP leaders, the DGP, despite giving an appointment, did not meet the TDP leaders but accorded a red carpet welcome to the YSRCP leaders, he alleged.