Development has reached every doorstep under YSRCP rule, says Deputy CM

Launching of the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme, establishment of ward/village secretariats and deployment of volunteers played a key role in ensuring that the social benefits reach all the beneficiaries, he says

August 15, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy participating in the Independence Day parade after hoisting the national flag in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy participating in the Independence Day parade after hoisting the national flag in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister Kalathuru Narayanaswamy has stated that the YSR Congress government ensured the fruits of development reached every doorstep in the State.

Addressing the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the police parade ground after inspecting the guard of honour here on Tuesday, he said the State clocked formidable achievements on various fronts, including meeting sustainable development goals, ensuring skill development for the youth, law and order, flow of investments, welfare of the differently-abled and the senior citizens.

He cited the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme, the establishment of ward/village secretariats and the deployment of volunteers as having played a key role in ensuring that the social benefits reach all the beneficiaries.

Development in Tirupati

Under Tirupati Smart City Corporation, Mr. Narayanaswamy stated that 60 out of the 97 sanctioned projects had been grounded with an outlay of ₹1,619 crore, with a special mention of ‘Srinivasa Setu’, the six km-long elevated corridor project that provides the Tirumala-based devotees with an exit route and helps them obviate the need to traverse through the city roads.

On prohibition

As the Minister holding the Prohibition portfolio, he said the government reduced the liquor outlets by 33% in the undivided Chittoor district, besides the removal of belt shops through special enforcement drives. Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy and other officials participated.

