Development has come to a halt in State: Naidu

The YSRCP government brought to a halt all the developmental works launched by the TDP, causing a huge dent to the State’s revenues, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged on Wednesday.

“The State’s revenue has come down by 25%,” Mr. Naidu told the media here at the end of his three-day district review meeting.

Mr. Naidu has been reviewing the party’s strength in all the districts after the TDP’s drubbing in the elections.

Comparing the performance of the TDP government with that of the YSRCP’s, Mr. Naidu said, “The TDP had increased the State’s income by over 100% during its term. In the first seven months after coming to power, the YSRCP government has brought down the State’s income by more than 25%. The purchasing power of the people has also come down significantly.”

Accusing the government of indiscriminately spending public money, he said the expenditure of the government was not sustainable. “The capital needs to be spent on developmental works that can generate income. This income should be used for the welfare schemes,” he observed. “The government needs to strike a balance between welfare spending and development spending,” Mr. Naidu said.

Capital project

Referring to the Capital city project, Mr. Naidu said, “Every State needs a Capital. But the YSRCP government has caused severe damage to the Amaravati project.”

“We thought of developing Amaravati on the lines of Hyderabad, which is generating about 50-60% of Telangana’s income,” Mr. Naidu said.

Referring to the extension of Aarogyasri services in other States, Mr. Naidu said, “The government, instead of spending money on developing health facilities in the State, is telling people to spend on healthcare in some other State, increasing that State’s revenue.”

Referring to the liquor policy, he said the prices had been increased by about 150-200%. “The government is not benefiting from the hike. It is YSRCP activists who are enjoying the benefits,” he said.

“Liquor manufacturing cost has not gone up. Of the total cost, only 20% is manufacturing cost, and the remaining is government taxes, distribution costs and profits,” he said. Mr. Naidu reiterated his allegation on attacks on the TDP activists. “Andhra Pradesh has become like Bihar,” he alleged.

Referring to the power situation, he said the State stared at an energy crisis if action was not taken immediately.