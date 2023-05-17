ADVERTISEMENT

Development has come to a halt in Andhra Pradesh under YSRCP rule, says Lokesh

May 17, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Telugu Desam Party leader, during his Yuva Galam padayatra, has appealed to the people to vote for the party if Andhra Pradesh is to progress on all fronts

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary N. Lokesh addressing a public meeting in Nandyal on Wednesday night.

Development in Andhra Pradesh has come to a standstill as the YRCP government made no efforts to bring investments in the last four years, and from laying roads to execution of major irrigation projects, nothing has progressed, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has alleged.

Despite the temperature touching 42° Celsius, people from all walks of life gathered in large numbers to listen to Mr. Lokesh during his Yuva Galam padayatra on May 17 (Wednesday).

Mr. Lokesh appealed to the people to support the TDP in the coming elections so that the State could progress.

“All systems have been completely destroyed during the YSRCP rule. If people want development, they need to support the TDP,” Mr. Lokesh said.

“I am happy to see you all here, and my sincere request to you is that if you want the State to progress well, support the TDP. The State has already touched the rock bottom in all aspects, and we should all realise this fact,” he said.

Representatives of Bondili community met Mr. Lokesh, and appealed to him to look into their problems. They also wanted that the community be accorded Backward Classes (B) status.

“As soo as the TDP forms the government, all your problems will be resolved, and I am assuring you that funds will be allocated to the Bondili Corporation. The issue of according BC-B status will also be taken up,” Mr. Lokesh told them.

Leaders of the goldsmith community, in a memorandum, sought pucca houses for them.

