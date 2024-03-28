ADVERTISEMENT

Development derailed in Atmakur in last ten years: Anam Ramanarayana Reddy 

March 28, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - NELLORE

The State will witness double-engine growth under NDA rule, with a visionary like N. Chandrababu Naidu leading from the front, he says

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Anam Ramanarayana Reddy  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former Minister and TDP candidate for Atmakur Assembly constituency Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that no tangible development is visible in the constituency in the last decade.

He was referring to the period after he left the constituency, which thereon remained in the hands of the Mekapati family. Addressing the media on Thursday at the launch of ‘Praja Galam’, the campaign for the National Democratic Alliance in the constituency, he said that the “dark period” was marred by destruction and inactivity on the development front.

Mr. Reddy, who handled the Municipal Administration portfolio in the Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy cabinet, expressed concern over how “development had taken a back seat” in the current government. He appealed to the voters of the State and his constituency to vote out the incumbent government to bring back development there.

Mr. Reddy said that the State would witness double-engine growth under the NDA rule, with a visionary like N. Chandrababu Naidu leading from the front.

Accompanied by Nellore MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy prayed at the Dargah in AS Peta.

