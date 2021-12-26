Development came to a halt in State, says Sujana Chowdary

Rajya Sabha member Y.S. Chowdhary has criticised the YSR Congress Party(YSRCP) saying that people of the State have never seen such a bad governance.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, he alleged that development in the State is going back by about 25 to 30 years. Mr. Chowdhary said that with the negligence of the State government people were likely to migrate to other areas for employement.

Citing the recent attack on YSRCP activist S. Subbarao Gupta in Ongole by the YSRCP workers, he said that that party’s own cadre do not have protection.

He denied involvement in Hayagriva Infratech Private Limited issue and backing the proprietor of that company, as alleged by a few YSRCP leaders.

Mr. Chowdary said that the State government’s move towards the cinema theatres and film industry led to suffering of managementa of cinema theatres apart from the film industry people. This will financially hit a number of people who are directly and indirectly dependant on cinema theatres, he said.

He said that the Centre is doing more than just fulfilling promises made in the A.P. Bifurcation Act to the State.

Regarding Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) privitisation issue, he said that the State BJP leaders are looking into it.

When asked regarding BJP leader C.M. Ramesh’s statement that the Union Government is keeping an eye on the IPS officers in the State, he said that not just officers, watch has been put on business houses who have joined hands with the YSRCP to earn easy money. He warned that inquiry will be conducted and action will be initiated against those people.