Development came to a grinding halt in the State, says CPI(M

September 09, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Communist Party of India ( Marxist) will organise a huge public meeting in Vijayawada on November 7 with a theme, development sans inequalities. The party will organise meetings and jathas across the State from October 1 onwards.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, CPI(M) State secretary V Srinivasa Rao said that the CPI(M)’s extended meeting was held for two days on Wednesday and Thursday.

He said the meeting had adopted a few resolutions on agriculture and drought like conditions in the State, DSC recruitment, filling up vacant posts, spiralling prices of essential commodities, a comprehensive Act for unorganized sector, power tariff hike and reforms, Polavaram project, privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and strengthening of government education sector.

Development had come to a grinding halt in the State. The public problems and burdens were on rise. The CPI(M) would organise meetings and protests on these issues in a big way across the State. Similarly, jathas would be organised from three regions. While a jatha would begin at Srikakulam, another would start at Parvatipuram. The third jatha would start from Kurnool.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were resorting to intimidation in the name of Sanatana Dharma. The party would support the Sanatana Dharma wherein the land belonged to all people. Now, the land was in the hands of the corporate sector, he said.

The government was requested to fill up teacher posts in the State. There were 56,000 posts, the government, however, says only nine posts were there. The government should issue a notification for the District Selection Committee (DSC) to recruit the teachers., he said. CPI(M) central committee member M.A. Gafoor also spoke.