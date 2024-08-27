Development and welfare will go hand in hand, says Minister

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P. Narayana on Monday said that the State, despite reeling under the impact of a sharp fiscal deficit, is poised for great industrial growth and job creation under the able leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to the media, he said the Ministers and officials are engaged in deliberations with indigenous and foreign companies with the aim of attracting industries and creating more employment opportunities.

The State government has prioritised the industrial sector to achieve desired results in the creation of jobs to the unemployed youth of the State, he said.

The government is also resolute in its aim of implementing various welfare schemes for the uplift of the poor, he said and cited the launch of over 100 Anna Canteens within two months of assuming power as an example of the government’s commitment. Another 75 canteens will be commissioned on September 13 and the rest in October, he said.

The Chief Minister Naidu’s focus on development and welfare will propel the State forward, ensuring its prosperity on all fronts, he said.