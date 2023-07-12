Developing healthcare facilities on a par with corporate hospitals: Minister Vidadala Rajini

July 12, 2023 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini said that the State government has been developing all the hospitals from village clinics to teaching hospitals on a par with corporate hospitals in the State.

Ms. Rajini along with Government Whip and MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao and others inaugurated a 50-bed Community Health Centre (CHC) and two Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) in Jaggaiahpeta of NTR district on Tuesday.

Ms. Rajini said that the Family Doctor programme by the Health Department was aimed at providing quality healthcare to every single person in the State. She said under the Nadu-Nedu programme, the government was spending ₹1,223 crore for construction of new facilities and modernisation of 121 Primary Health Centres and 41 Area Hospitals in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said ₹16,855 crore was being spent to develop all the infrastructure required for the healthcare system in the State.

Mr. Udaya Bhanu said that CHC was built at a cost of ₹3.20 crore and had all modern facilities.

Mr. Dilli Rao said that with the development of the 20-bed CHC into a 50-bed CHC, all the healthcare facilities would now be available at full length.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT