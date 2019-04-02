Developed constituency as MLA in the past: Dronamraju

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 April 2019 00:55 IST

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) nominee for Visakhapatnam South Assembly segment Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao has said that he had developed the constituency with funds to the tune of crores of rupees, during his stint as MLA in the past.

At a roadshow in the constituency on Monday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao appealed to the people not to believe Mr. Chandrababu Naidu. He alleged that both the Chief Minister and the TDP MLA had failed to develop the State and the constituency respectively in the last five years.

He said that Mr. Naidu was scared of being defeated at the hands of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and hence was ‘chanting’ his name all through the day. The TDP leaders were in jitters with growing support to the YSRCP with each passing day.

YSRCP leaders Kola Guruvulu and Dr. P.V. Ramana Murthy were present.