Develop spirit of inquisitiveness, Pushpa Srivani urges students

Deputy Chief Minister P. Pushpa Srivani has called upon students to develop a spirit of inquisitiveness and to come out with solutions to problems that are plaguing mankind.

Ms. Srivani, who also holds the portfolio of Minister for Tribal Welfare, inaugurated a three-day State-level Science Fair at the Tribal Welfare Residential School at Marikavalasa on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Srivani stated that a spirit of questioning formed the genesis of science.

‘Science enables progress’

“Science is responsible for the progress of mankind, and students can become scientists by trying to find out answers to the questions that are plaguing mankind. From the prehistoric stage of living in caves, man has made several inventions and discoveries to arrive at where he is now,” Ms. Srivani said. “The ability to land on the moon can be traced back to man asking himself questions and trying to find out solutions during the past few centuries. The inventions and discoveries notwithstanding, man is only using 5% of his brain and if he uses 95% of his brain, one can only imagine the wonders he will be able to do,” she said.

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivas advised students to participate in science fairs to sharpen their minds.

Araku MP G. Madhavi, Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi and MLC Pakalapati Raghu Varma spoke. Paderu ITDA Project Officer D.K. Balaji and Deputy Director of Tribal Welfare Department Vijay Kumar spoke.

Three students, who displayed academic brilliance, were presented laptops.