Develop practical knowledge, APSCHE chief tells engg. students

VIZINAGARAM

28 February 2020 19:25 IST

‘Participation in project expos, paper presentation will help’

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy on Friday asked students to develop practical knowledge on subjects instead of completely concentrating on theory. He said that constant updating of knowledge, participation in project expos and paper presentations would help them in future. He formally inaugurated JNTU(K) college annual celebrations in Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he suggested to students to share their innovative ideas with professors and seniors so that they could be implemented practically within no time. JNTU Kakinada Vice-Chancellor M. Ramalinga Raju and JNTU(K) Principal G. Swami Naidu said that many students of previous batches were able to get jobs in many top companies and some of them had become entrepreneurs within no time. Earlier, Mr. Hemanchandra Reddy inaugurated a park developed on the college premises and hoped that it would provide relaxation for students while helping them to study in a pleasant atmosphere.

