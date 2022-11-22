Develop passion, commitment to studies, ISRO Chief tells students

November 22, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI (SSS DIST.)

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath opined that every student can reach great heights in both personal and professional life by developing key attributes like passion, commitment, excellence, determination, focus, and learnability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering the convocation address at the 41st annual convocation of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (SSSIHL), a deemed to be university, at Prasanthi Nilayam here on Tuesday, he said in the changing India’s socio-economic landscape, while the electronics and IT revolution had shaped the past few years, the future would see a fusion of many of the emerging technologies that would define the world.

“Students must be ready to embrace change and unlearn and learn regularly to cope with the speed of technological advancement and become a nation of innovators, technology disruptors, and startups based on Atma Nirbhar Bharat to usher in a new technologically powerful and leading nation,” Mr. Somanath said.

Chancellor K. Chakravarthi admitted candidates to their degrees. Following the invocatory Veda chanting from Taittiriya Upanishad, on the request of Vice-Chancellor C.B. Sanjeevi, the convocation was declared open in the recorded voice of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. The Vice-Chancellor said that currently there were 19 ongoing research projects with an outlay of over ₹6.9 crore.