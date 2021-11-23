Develop Buddhist circuit in Srikakulam district, BJP leaders urge Kishan Reddy

Srikakulam

23 November 2021 18:52 IST

‘Establish tribal museum in Sithampet’

Srikakulam district BJP president Attada Ravi Babji, senior leaders Pydi Venugopalam, Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao and others on Tuesday urged Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy to develop a Buddhist circuit and establish a cultural museum in Srikakulam district. They met the Union Minister in Visakhapatnam and submitted a detailed memorandum explaining the tourism opportunities in the district.

Mr.Babji said that Srikakulam was known for Buddhist structures in Sarubujjili and Gara mandals and they can be developed on the lines of Thotlakonda and Bavikonda of Visakhapatnam district. Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said that many tourism spots could be developed all along the 180 km coast of the district. He said that 600 acres of huge tank in Siripuram village and Mahindra Giri Hills would be potential tourism hubs in the district. The party leader Pudi Tirupati Rao sought establishment of exclusive museum for tribal people in Sithampet since such museum in Araku was attracting hundreds of tourists. Mr. Kishan Reddy assured the delegation to look into the proposal and directed the officials to study the feasibility for extending Central government’s assistance in making Srikakulam as a tourist hub.

