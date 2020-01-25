Develop bonding with children, parents told

Motivational speaker B.K. Shivani has said that peace is our nature and that we should not get hurt by those having different views.

Speaking at a programme on ‘Celebrate every moment’ organised by Brahma Kumaris, Vijayawada centre, here on Friday, she said it was important for parents to develop a bonding with their children, without which the latter might not reveal anything going in their minds.

“Parents are telling children from a very young age that tension is normal while studying for exams. However, they should advise children not to get tense during important exams like SSC,” the spiritual speaker said. Ms. Shivani said that parents should accept the child, even while rejecting their bad behaviour. Children would be able to withstand peer pressure if they get emotional support from their parents, she said.

Ms. Shivani said with the advent of social media, gossip had become global, People were taking good things for granted and only highlighting the faults in others. “We should keep away from mobile phones and TV early in the morning and just before going to bed,” she said.