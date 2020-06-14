‘Develop area around proposed Bhogapuram airport’

VIZIANAGARAM

14 June 2020 00:02 IST

Former Union Minister for Civil Aviation P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Saturday asked the State Government to develop infrastructure adjacent to the proposed international airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Gajapathi Raju alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not interested in development infrastructure in the area. “The GMR Group was given only 2,200 acres instead of 2,700 acres. The remaining 500 acres of land should be utilised for development of infrastructure. Only then will more jobs would be created for locals,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising