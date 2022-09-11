Develop Amaravati as ‘only capital of A.P.’ or face defeat in 2024, Prakasam farmers tell government

Farmer and opposition party leaders at a meeting in Ongole on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Peasants in Prakasam district on Sunday expressed solidarity with their counterparts in Amaravati for the success of the ‘Maha Padayatra’ from Amaravati to Arasavalli beginning September 12.

At a meeting of the farmers and opposition party leaders, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Prakasam district convener Ch. Ranga Rao suggested that the YSRCP government develop Amaravati as the “one and only capital of Andhra Pradesh” fully following the A.P. High Court’s verdict in letter and spirit, failing which people would teach a fitting lesson to the ruling party in the 2024 Assembly elections.

The YSRCP, which extended its support to the cause before coming to power, had no moral right to continue in office after failing to respect the feelings of farmers, he said.

Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti Joint Action Committee Prakasam district co-convener A. Venkateswara Rao recalled the history of the protracted struggle by the farmers who had parted with their precious land for the construction of a world-class capital for the residuary State of Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation when a unique development model was mooted by the State government then.

Acharya N.G. Ranga Kisan Samstha general secretary Ch. Seshaiah urged the State government to honour the agreement entered into with the farmers without standing on false prestige, and also withdraw the cases foisted on the farmers, farm labourers and their supporters immediately.

Appeal to Centre

Shedding its ambivalent stand, the Centre should develop immediately the 42 Central government institutions for which land had been allotted in Amaravati, said Prakasam District Farmers’ Association president M. Srinivasa Rao.

It was unfortunate that the State government tried to suppress the agitation by the Amaravati farmers by “using police force in an undemocratic manner,” said Telugu Desam Party farmers’ wing leader K. Venkaiah.

AICC member Sripathi Prakasam, CPI district secretary M.L. Narayana, CPI(M) city secretary G. Ramesh, CPI leader U. Prakasam and Poura Samajam Prakasam district president G. Narasimha Rao were among those who backed the farmers’ agitation.