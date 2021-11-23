Develop Agency areas, CM tells officials

A delegation of legislators of tribal constituencies, including Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani, MLAs Peedika Rajanna Dora, Tellam Balaraju, Viswasarayi Kalavathi, Chetti Palguna, Kottagulli Bhagyalakshmi and Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his chamber in the Assembly here on Tuesday.

The delegation brought to the notice of the Chief Minister the issues related to development and local problems.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to take legal opinion and move forward with regard to G.O. No. 3 and to take measures for the development of Agency areas. A resolution would be adopted in the next Assembly session to include more villages in the Scheduled Area.

The issues related to the roads damaged by the recent rains, construction of bridges, resuming construction of roads stopped during the pandemic (completion of roads under MGNREGS works), permissions to use machines to build roads in hilly areas, requirement of rice vans for hilly areas and better internet facilities were brought to the notice of Chief Minister.