Details of Endowments lands will be available online, says A.P. Minister

April 18, 2023 - VIJAYAWADA

The Endowments Department has embarked upon the process of computerising and uploading the details of the Endowments properties in the State, Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana said.

A special software has been developed for uploading the details of the Endowment lands. Classification of lands would be taken up once uploading is completed, he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Satyanarayana said that the guidelines were issued to officials for protecting the Endowment lands. The details of the lands would be made available online. The department has identified 4,09,000 acres across the State. Computerisation of records in 175 temples would be completed soon, he said.

The Minister said that temple assets would be recorded in a transparent manner. “The government is taking concrete steps to protect the temples/religious properties and lands in the State. The government is committed to protecting the temples’ lands. The lands that were caught in legal tangles would also be freed. It is the duty of every employee to protect the Endowments properties,” he said.

Referring to the Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam scheduled to be performed from May 12 to 17, the Minister said 500 ritwiks would take part in the ritual which is being performed jointly by the Endowments Department and the TTD. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will also take part in it on behalf of the State government.

Endowments Commissioner S. Satyanarayana was present.

