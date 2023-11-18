HamberMenu
Detailed CID inquiry ordered into Dalit’s suicide 

November 18, 2023 02:25 am | Updated 02:25 am IST - KOVVURU

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister Taneti Vanita on Friday announced that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered an inquiry by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) into the suicide by a 21-year-old Dalit youth, Bonta Mahendra, in Kovvuru town limits in East Godavari district.

Mahendra had reportedly consumed poison after the local police illegally detained him in connection with a clash over a flexi banner at Dommeru village. He was admitted to a private hospital in Vijayawada where he died while undergoing treatment on November 15. 

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Ms. Vanita said; “I have appraised the Chief Minister about the incident. The Chief Minister has ordered the CID to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident.”

Referring to the shifting of the youth from Rajamahendravaram to Vijayawada, Ms. Vanita admitted that she was unaware of the development. A Sub-Inspector of Police attached to the Kovvuru Town police station who placed Mahendra under illegal detention has already been suspended, Ms. Vanita said, adding that a case has been registered against him under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

