Despite pandemic, NIT-AP records higher campus placements

VIJAYAWADA

07 July 2021 01:10 IST

78.7 % of students get jobs in MNCs during 2020-21

The National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh, has recorded an increase in campus placement for the academic year 2020-21 despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The selection process was conducted in online mode.

As many as 78.7 % of students have been placed during 2020-21 and the process is still on, as against 70.62 % placements in the preceding year (2019-20). Multinational companies such as L&T. Deloitte, Accenture, TCS, Infosys, ADP, Congnizant and Modak Analytics among others participated in the recruitment drive.

“Placements provide an opportunity to the students to test their employability skills gained for current industry requirements. We emphasise on skill development through curriculum and promote inter-disciplinary studies and innovative project among the student community,” said C.S.P. Rao, Director, NIT, AP.

He said that the curriculum was revised for the 2020-21 admitted batch based on the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and future industry needs.

Associate Dean (Training and Placement) Karthikeya Sharma said unlike in the past, the companies started recruiting only when there was a project in their hands. “In view of the current scenario, we reached out to more number of companies for hiring. The firms hired fewer numbers than the previous years, but reaching out to more number of companies helped us to secure good number of placements,” he said.

In the current placement drive (2020-21), a total number of 310 students registered and of 68 companies participated. As many as 244 job offers were made and the institute recorded 78.7 % placements.

The average salary package was ₹ 6.47 lakh per annum and maximum package was ₹16 lakh per annum.