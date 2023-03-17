Despite misuse of power by YSRCP, our nominees surging ahead: Atchannaidu

March 17, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Responding to reports of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supported nominees leading in the graduates’ constituencies in MLC elections in the north coastal Andhra Pradesh, the party’s State president K. Atchchannaidu on March 17 said “voters have used their right to exercise their franchise as a weapon to show the door to the YSR Congress Party”

Speaking to the media, the TDP leader accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of “reducing democracy to a mockery” in the State. “Despite the ruling party resorting to gross misuse of power in the MLC elections by paying ₹10,000-15,000 per vote, the emerging results are like a tight slap for the Chief Minister.”

He said the TDP had fielded its candidates for three seats and the party nominees were winning in two of them. “I also see a possibility of winning from the third place by second priority vote,” he said.

He said the educated people of the State had secured the future by rejecting the YSR CP candidates. “I have been saying that the MLC elections are semi-finals for the general elections in 2024. The TDP cannot be kept away from power for too long,” he said.

Mr. Atchannaidu said the Jagan Government thought that people of North coastal Andhra region are naïve and can be taken for a ride. “But the TDP has always aimed at developing this region. They have rejected Jagan’s sinister plans to divide them by whipping up regional passions among them in the name of three capitals,” he said.

He said the MLAs of the 34 constituencies in the region had gone door-to-door telling people that a vote cast in favour of the TDP would mean rejecting the three capital proposal of the Government. “That has come true. People have rejected the three-capital proposal,” he emphasised, adding that people of the region did not want three capitals, they rather wanted development and immediate and effective measures to eradicate poverty. “I express my gratitude to the people of this region for reposing their faith in us,” he said.

The TDP State president exuded confidence that the party would also win in the Chief Minister’s own turn Pulivendula. “Mark my words, we will win in Pulivendula also,” he said.

Party leader N. Chinarajappa said the plight of the common man under the YSR Congress Party rule had turned miserable in the State. The State was in deep financial crisis, while the common man was finding it increasingly difficult to make both ends meet with inflation touching a new high.

He said the Jagan government had failed on all fronts and the ‘vexed people” were ready to welcome TDP back into power in the State.