Despite having NAAC A+, SPW College stares at the crossroads

A view of the Sri Padmavathi Women’s Degree and PG College, Tirupati, which is celebrating its seventieth year of existence on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

It can become an autonomous institution or get a ‘deemed university’ status, or get affiliated

Though armed with a A+ grade from National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC), the TTD-run Sri Padmavathi Women’s Degree & PG College is at the crossroads.

Though it has emerged stronger after facing several upheavals in the last seventy years of its existence, the prestigious institution faces a rare predicament on its 71 st Foundation Day that falls on August 11 (Thursday). The college has to choose from among the three: become an autonomous institution, get a ‘deemed university’ status, or get affiliated to Sri Padmavati Women’s University (SPMVV), the State’s lone all-women university.

The degree college is touted to be among the handful in the State’s public sector to bag the A+ grade from NAAC. ‘Autonomous’ is an option contemplated by the college to design its own curriculum and launch job-oriented courses, though many are sceptical over its preparedness. The in-house Institution Innovation Cell (IIC) has already been strengthened to reach the next level.

However, the TTD management, which owns and runs the college, is learnt to be keen on forming a ‘deemed university’ to bring all its five degree colleges (four in Tirupati and one in Hyderabad) under its umbrella. The idea behind this move is to apparently shed the excess budgetary flab, as the combined staff salary in all its educational institutions is pegged at over ₹70 crore a year.

However, people in the know of things on UGC rules feel that a mere ‘deemed’ status may not help get any major support from the UGC, barring some grants for maintenance and projects, and hence the process could turn infructuous.

Meanwhile, SPMVV is learnt to have accelerated the process of extending affiliation to all women’s colleges in the state and get them under its roof. If it were to materialise, SPW College, located in the adjoining campus, could become the first. Another option making rounds, albeit with a remote possibility, is to merge the college with the women’s university.

As the institute enters its 71 st year, the administrators as well as academicians are keeping their fingers crossed over the next course of action.