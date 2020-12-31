Despite challenges, VMC completes several projects

V. Prasanna Venkatesh

Staff Reporter

31 December 2020 00:44 IST

Vijayawada’s biggest park at Ajith Singh Nagar, other works set for inauguration in New Year

Several infrastructure projects taken up in 2020 in the city by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation are in line for being thrown open to the public in New Year.

While some projects have been taken up post lockdown, others were taken up early this year and their progress slowed down due to lack of availability of labour and other resources in the times of COVID-19 pandemic.

Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh, at a press meet here, said that the corporation overcame the crisis caused by the pandemic and was able to finish many projects and speed up other works.

The Chennupati Ramakotaiah Indoor Stadium in Patamata, which has been renovated into an international standard sports facility, was ready for opening in January, he said.

Similarly, swimming pool in Gurunanak Colony, renovation of which is almost complete, would be opened soon.

“The city is set to get its biggest park (13 acres) in the coming year at the reclaimed dump yard site in Ajith Singh Nagar being developed at a cost of ₹10 crore and 30% of the work has already been carried out, while the remaining is expected to be completed by March,” he said.

Transformation of Besant Road in Shoppers Street, Stadium Road in Eat Street, construction of railway under bridge (RUB) at Madhuranagar, two crematoriums at Ajith Singh Nagar and Vidyadharapuram, amusement park under PPP on the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Park, Go-Karting at Bhavanipuram in PPP mode and 24-hour water supply to 24 divisions under AMRUT scheme were among other projects.

Solid waste management

About the projects realised this year, Mr. Venkatesh said that several parks were renovated and new ones were built in various areas. He said for the first time in the country VMC pressed into service 25 CNG garbage transport vehicles with separate bins for wet and dry garbage which substantially improved solid waste management. He said Rajiv Nagar maternity hospital was renovated at a cost of ₹ 65 lakh.

Special drives taken up with the help of Ward Secretariats helped in finding over 4,500 un-assessed, under-assessed and newly assessed properties that add ₹9-crore revenue to the corporation.

“The VMC is also looking forward to implementing the Corridor Improvement Plan for which draft DPR has been prepared and consultation with police is pending,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

At least 39 km of major roads like MG Road and Eluru Road would be developed with ₹4 crore per km under the project, he said. The VMC would take up renovation of Ciber Disney Land with the permission of the court.

Installation of CCTV cameras on the Kanakadurga Flyover, the supply of treated sewage water to the thermal power station and other plans were also in the pipeline.

Old age home

Moved by an incident where a senior citizen who was living alone took pension from volunteers in the day and died a few hours later recently, VMC Commissioner and employees have established an old age home at Old Rajiv Nagar in the city recently.

The home would be run by the VMC staff with the donations of the staff and the pension received by the inmates. Mr. Venkatesh said that only food would be accepted as a donation from outsiders at present and the entire function of the home was being taken care of by the employees. Mr. Venkatesh said that many senior citizens who receive pension were homeless or live alone and the old age home was meant to take care of such people.