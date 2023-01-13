Despite ban, all set for organising cockfights in villages during Sankranti festivities

January 13, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Despite ban on cockfights, organisers have made elaborate arrangements to conduct rooster fights in villages. Many people from the neighbouring Telangana, Karnataka, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and other States, and NRIs are expected to participate in the game.

Arenas have been arranged in paddy fields, mango and banana orchards in the erstwhile Krishna, West and East Godavari and other districts. Cockfights will be conducted for the three-day Sankranti festivities under floodlights.

Celebrities, including some film and TV personalities, politicians, professionals, realtors, businessmen and VIPs, are likely to visit Andhra Pradesh to enjoy the bloodsport. Organisers were erecting huge tents, digital screens and fast food centres to serve biryanis and liquor at some battle grounds.

“Kodi pandelu (cockfights) are part of Sankranthi festival. We enjoy the game and there are no incidents of violence during the competitions. Many families will enjoy cockfights,” said a farmer Kamuju Rambabu.

Meanwhile, police arranged traditional games for youth in villages to wean people away from cockfights, gambling, ‘gundu ata’, and other prohibited games.

They arranged ‘kabaddi’, ‘kho-kho’, cricket, basket ball, rangoli, competitions in preparing natu kodi kura, biryani, traditional foods like bobbatlu, poornam burelu and other varieties.

Police distributed prizes to the winners, and appealed to the youth not to participate in the banned games. They warned that cases would be booked against the organisers, punters and those who leased the lands for cockfights.

In some villages, police and revenue department officials arranged tom-tom and erected banners appealing to the residents not to conduct the banned cockfights.