Despair, disappointment are visible in every act of Naidu, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister appeals to the people to vote for the YSR Congress Party in 2024 elections only if they are convinced with its development model

November 21, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - NARSAPURAM (WEST GODAVARI) 

T. Appala Naidu
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a public meeting at Narsapuram in West Godavari district on Monday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a public meeting at Narsapuram in West Godavari district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on November 21 (Monday) said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was in a state of despair which was visible in his recent social behaviour.

“The despair and disappointment can be seen in every word and act of Mr. Naidu. He has started resorting to verbal attack. Recently, Mr. Naidu said that 2024 Assembly elections would be his last if he was not voted to power. He has been threatening the people with such a voice. His behaviour is similar to that of a jilted lover. His failure to be in the power is dictating his behaviour,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy while addressing a gathering in West Godavari district. 

The Chief Minister reminded Mr. Naidu that the YSRCP won all the elections in the latter’s hometown of Kuppam. 

“Naidu’s 45-year-old political career has nothing to claim. His aide (Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan) also does not have any contribution to the State.”Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Chief Minister

Referring to Mr. Naidu’s ‘bleak chances’ of coming to power in 2024, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Mr. Naidu’s 45-year-old political career has nothing to claim. His aide (Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan) also does not have any contribution to the State.”

‘Household approach’

“The YSRCP’s three-and-a-half-year tenure is beyond the imagination of Mr. Naidu. Our approach is household development. It is the only yardstick to judge our governance and vote. It is time to say bye to Mr. Naidu,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

“Mr. Naidu and his aide (Mr. Pawan Kalyan) do not have any space in the hearts of the people. However, my appeal to the people is that they should think if something good has happened during our (YSRCP’s) tenure. Vote for us only if you are convinced with our development model,” said the Chief Minister.  

