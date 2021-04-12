‘Designate Wakf Board as Commissionerate’

VIJAYAWADA

12 April 2021 23:31 IST

Convener of the Fact Finding Committee for Social Justice Abdul Azeez has appealed to the government to empower the A.P. Wakf Board as Commissionerate to prevent corruption in the board.

In a representation made to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, Mr. Azeez said that lands worth crores of rupees had been occupied by land mafia and several irregularities had been taking place in the board.

He urged the Chief Minister to take action against the corrupt officials in the Walf Board.

