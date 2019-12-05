‘Desi Chinese’ delicacies on a platter

The Asian restaurant, ‘Wugan,’ at the Novotel Hotel in the city is set to tickle the palate of the locals with the launch of its ‘Desi Chinese’ food festival, from December 6 to 15.

Speaking at the launch of this culinary experience on Thursday, head chef of Novotel Vijayawada Varun, Vinay Kumar said that the agenda of this culinary experience was to combine the two cuisines, which were very popular throughout the city and craft a fusion that could suit the palates of the residents.

Spicy delights

“The Andhra cuisine and Chinese cuisine are very similar in the sense that the palates of the people are the same. The rich use of spices is the highlight of both the cuisines, further prompting us to launch this culinary experience. We are certain that the people of Vijayawada would develop a liking for the dish,” said Mr. Kumar, adding that the specialities in this fusion menu were Gunturu chilli Manchurian, Schezwan tofu pulao and Karvepaku paneer satay, among others.

Food and Beverage Director, Abhishek Pani said that the fusion of Southern Indian and Chinese flavours would create a unique treat.

“We have tried to fuse traditional Indian flavours with scrumptious Chinese flavour to create a range of interesting dishes. We welcome all our guests, especially from Vijayawada, to experience this food festival,” said Varun S. Anantharaman, general manager.