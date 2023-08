August 28, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Raghunath Viswanath Deshpande on Monday took oath as the member trustee of the reconstituted trust board of TTD. He was nominated to the board from Karnataka. TTD joint executive officer Veerabrahmam administered him the oath in front of the deity at Bangaru vakili inside the sanctum. Later, TTD honoured him with laddu, memento and theertha prasadams of the deity preceded by vedasirvachanams by priests.

