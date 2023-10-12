Dermatologists from GGH attend to Naidu in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison

October 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

A team of dermatologists from the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Rajamahendravaram on October 12 (Thursday) examined former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the central prison here after he complained of some allergy at multiple places on his body.

The expert team comprised of associate professor G. Suryanarayana and assistant professor Ch. Sunita Devi.

The services of the GGH team was requisitioned on the recommendation of the dermatologist deputed to examine Mr. Naidu by the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services.

Given the medical history, in-charge Superintendent of the prison M. Raj Kumar requested the GGH authorities to depute an expert team for treating Mr. Naidu.

“The GGH doctors have prescribed medicines. They have diagnosed some allergy on Mr. Naidu’s face, hands and body. His health condition is now stable and he is under medication,” Mr. Raj Kumar told The Hindu.

