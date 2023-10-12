ADVERTISEMENT

Dermatologists from GGH attend to Naidu in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison

October 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

A team of experts examines former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu after he complains about some allergy and prescribes him medicines

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A team of dermatologists from the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Rajamahendravaram on October 12 (Thursday) examined former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the central prison here after he complained of some allergy at multiple places on his body.

The expert team comprised of associate professor G. Suryanarayana and assistant professor Ch. Sunita Devi.

The services of the GGH team was requisitioned on the recommendation of the dermatologist deputed to examine Mr. Naidu by the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the medical history, in-charge Superintendent of the prison M. Raj Kumar requested the GGH authorities to depute an expert team for treating Mr. Naidu.

“The GGH doctors have prescribed medicines. They have diagnosed some allergy on Mr. Naidu’s face, hands and body. His health condition is now stable and he is under medication,” Mr. Raj Kumar told The Hindu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US