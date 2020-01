Derailment of loco delays several trains

The movement of trains coming into Visakhapatnam was severely affected due to the derailment of an electric locomotive near the yard close to Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Saturday morning. Some of the trains were cancelled while others were short-terminated.

The following trains, scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam on Saturday, were cancelled. They are 58526 Visakhapatnam – Brahmapur Passenger; 58504 Visakhapatnam –Rayagada Passenger; 58530 Visakhapatnam – Durg Passenger and 58532 Visakhapatnam – Palasa Passenger, according to an official release.

The following trains, scheduled to reach Visakhapatnam on Saturday are being terminated at Duvvada. They are 22708 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Double Decker, 18520 LTT-Visakhapatnam, 17487 Kadapa-Visakhapatnam Tirumala Express and 12718 Vijayawada – Visakhapatnam Ratnachal Express. 12718 will return from Duvvada to Vijayawada as 12717.

Similarly, train No. 22873 Digha – Visakhapatnam Express arriving at Simhachalam North will be short-terminated there on Saturday. Train No. 18511 Koraput – Visakhapatnam Express will be short-terminated at Pendurthi and will be run as 22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express from Pendurthi to Bhubaneswar, instead of Visakhapatnam.

Train No. 58529 Durg-Visakhapatnam Passenger will be short-terminated at Simhachalam North; 58503 Rayagada – Visakhapatnam Passenger, reaching Kottavalasa on Saturday, will be short-terminated there and 58531 Palasa – Visakhapatnam Passenger, reaching Alamanda on Saturday, will be short-terminated at Alamanda.

The railway authorities regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers.