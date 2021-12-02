Derailment holds up main line rail traffic

The derailment of a wagon on the main line, near Duvvada Railway Station on Wednesday evening, led to the disruption of the movement of trains going from Visakhapatnam towards Anakapalle.

The incident was said to have occurred after the Visakhapatnam–Hyderabad Godavari Express had left Duvvada.

Passengers, who were stranded at Duvvada station, said that no information was given to them on the possible time for restoration of the track. Duvvada Railway Users’ Association honorary secretary K. Eswar said that there was no movement of passenger trains going towards Rajahmundry from Visakhapatnam as the derailment was said to have occurred after the Godavari Express left Duvvada in the evening. He said that the track was unlikely to be restored before midnight.

The movement of trains was severely disrupted as the single line had to be used for both up and down trains. Garib Rath, Janmabhoomi and other trains were delayed.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Srivastav confirmed to The Hindu that restoration of the track could take longer, and may be completed only by the early hours of Thursday.