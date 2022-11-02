Deputy Tahsildar in ACB net for accepting bribe to issue NOC to farmer in Kakinada district

T. Appala Naidu November 02, 2022 13:25 IST

The ACB has registered a case and the investigation is on.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Deputy Tahsildar and administrative officer of Jaggampeta Tahsildar office, K. Srinivasa Rao, was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting ₹7,000 bribe for issuing No Objection Certificate (NOC) to cut 53 teak trees in a field in Kakinada district. The Deputy Tahsildar was caught in his office on Tuesday evening (November 1.) The petitioner and farmer has recently applied for the NOC to cut the trees in his farm field. Rajamahendravaram ACB Additional SP Ch. Sowjanya told The Hindu: “The Deputy Tahsildar has already taken ₹3,000 bribe to process and issue the NOC to the petitioner for cutting the teak trees. On Tuesday, he was caught while accepting ₹7000 bribe in his office”. The ACB has registered a case and the investigation is on.



