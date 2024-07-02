ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy surveyor suspended on charge of taking bribe to facilitate a land deal for Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam

Updated - July 02, 2024 07:00 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 06:58 pm IST - KUPPAM (Chittoor District)

When he was Opposition leader, Naidu had sought conversion of ‘Agricultural’ land he purchased and its subdivision; with Naidu raising the issue during his recent visit, authorities order a departmental inquiry and initiate action

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

A deputy surveyor has been suspended on the charge of demanding and accepting a bribe to subdivide a landed property that belongs to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam Assembly constituency.

Mr. Naidu had purchased a plot of land adjacent to the National Highway at Sivapuram in Kadapalle panchayat of Shantipuram mandal when he was Leader of the Opposition during 2019-2024.

As the purchased land was classified as ‘Agricultural’, the TDP leaders sought to have it converted and subdivided for the construction of a house.

It was alleged that deputy surveyor Saddam Hussain had demanded a bribe of ₹1.80 lakh to facilitate the process, and the TDP leaders had no option but to pay the amount under duress.

Upon a visit to Kuppam in June after assuming office, Mr. Naidu raised the issue, prompting an inquiry by Collector Sumit Kumar and Joint Collector Srinivasulu.

A departmental inquiry conducted with the assistance of Survey Department Director Ghouse Basha confirmed the veracity of the allegation.

Furthermore, a farmer from the same mandal recently lodged a complaint with the authorities that an amount of ₹1 lakh was being sought as bribe for a similar purpose, which was also found to be true upon investigation.

Subsequently, the Joint Collector ordered the department’s assistant director to provide a report on these incidents, leading to the suspension of Saddam Hussain.

