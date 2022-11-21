Deputy Surveyor of Nallamada in Sathya Sai district gets two-year jail term for graft

November 21, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - KURNOOL

He demanded and accepted ₹10,000 for doing an official favour

Ramesh Susarla

The Anti-Corruption Bureau Special Court on Monday sentenced Gorla Venkateswarlu, Mandal Deputy Surveyor of Nallamada mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district, to two years of simple imprisonment besides imposing a penalty of ₹45,000 on him for accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 in 2015.

Trending

  1. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  2. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  3. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  5. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict

ADVERTISEMENT

Venkateswarlu demanded and accepting the bribe amount from the complainant M. Ramachandra in the Office of the Nallamada Tahsildar for showing the official favour of preparing a survey report with a sketch.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB Kurnool and Anantapur, J. Sivanarayana Swamy said that the Special Court also sentenced the accused to undergo simple imprisonment of two years under a different section in the same case, but ordered that both terms run concurrently. In case he failed to pay the fine, he would have to be in jail for another three months as per the court order, he said.l

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US