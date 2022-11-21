  1. EPaper
Deputy Surveyor of Nallamada in Sathya Sai district gets two-year jail term for graft

He demanded and accepted ₹10,000 for doing an official favour

November 21, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla

The Anti-Corruption Bureau Special Court on Monday sentenced Gorla Venkateswarlu, Mandal Deputy Surveyor of Nallamada mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district, to two years of simple imprisonment besides imposing a penalty of ₹45,000 on him for accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 in 2015.

Venkateswarlu demanded and accepting the bribe amount from the complainant M. Ramachandra in the Office of the Nallamada Tahsildar for showing the official favour of preparing a survey report with a sketch.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB Kurnool and Anantapur, J. Sivanarayana Swamy said that the Special Court also sentenced the accused to undergo simple imprisonment of two years under a different section in the same case, but ordered that both terms run concurrently. In case he failed to pay the fine, he would have to be in jail for another three months as per the court order, he said.l

