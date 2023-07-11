ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Speaker’s Jalasanam performance draws many visitors in fort city

July 11, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Kolagatla wins applause for the one-hour feat at the age of 64

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy performing Jalasanam in a swimming pool in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Local MLA and Deputy Speaker of A.P. Legislative Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy’s Jalasanam, which he performed while floating on water, caught the attention of many in the city on Tuesday.

He performed the yoga asanam for almost one hour. With wide publicity given for the event, many people from different parts of the town gathered at the swimming pool at Cantonment, the venue for the performance. Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana and Speaker Thammineni Sitharam were among those who watched the performance and congratulated Mr. Swamy for doing the feat at the age of 64.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Swamy said that he had done it to promote sports, and yoga among youngsters who were getting addicted to smart phones.

