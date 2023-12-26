ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Speaker launches ‘Aadudam Andhra’ in Vizianagaram

December 26, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

While officially launching the sports event at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex, here on Tuesday, Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swami said that ‘Aadudam Andhra’ will enable several talented youngsters from rural and semi-urban areas to participate in State-level tournaments, as they would be trained by experts.

Mr. Swami said that Andhra Pradesh would soon display its talents in national-level competitions with the improvement of sports infrastructure within the State.

Collector S. Nagalakshmi and Joint Collector Mayur Ashok said that as many as 1.42 lakh youngsters are set to participate in various competitions to be held in phases. Vizianagaram Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi, Municipal Commissioner R. Sriramulu Naidu and others were present.

