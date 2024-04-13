Deputy Speaker involved in several land scams, alleges YSRCP leader

April 13, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) senior leader and former chairman of Vizianagaram Co-operative Urban Bank Kalla Gowri Sankar, on Saturday, alleged that Deputy Speaker of A.P. Legislative Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy is involved in several land scams, including the grabbing of valuable lands of Rajamannnar temple in Vizianagaram.

Addressing the media conference here, he said that Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy and his business partners grabbed 78 acres of the temple lands located near Double Colony, on the outskirts of the city. He said that they also grabbed 10 acres of a local stream for the developing layouts. Mr. Gowri Sankar asked district administration to inquire about the land grabbing of Erra Cheruvu located near Dasannapeta and the forcible acquisition of lands belonging to Nakkavari family in Jammunarayanapuram.

He urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy to probe over Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy’s land settlements and other irregular financial transactions, which he said brought bad name to the ruling party. Former Councillor Gadu Apparao, local leaders Ponnaganti Sankara Rao, Karibugga Suresh, Kanakala Satyanarayana and others were present.

